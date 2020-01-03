|
|
Larry Charles Fullhart
Kokomo - Larry Charles Fullhart, 80, of Kokomo, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, with family by his side. He was born on March 10, 1939 in Cowan, IN. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served from 1957 to 1959.
Larry enjoyed serving his country so much, he decided to continue his enlistment in the U.S. Naval Reserves for an additional 20 years. Larry worked for Delphi Electronics for 20 years, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed playing BINGO, fishing, horse racing, and contesting. Larry was a spiritual man, family-man, and proud Navy-man who led life by honor, courage, and commitment. He was fiercely independent and a non-complainer. Larry was also known for his jokester personality.
Larry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather that will be missed by many. Those include his 4 loving children: Ginger Fullhart and husband, Larry Charles Fullhart II, Donna "Jodi" Prince and husband, Tony, and Keri "Karen" Schwaller and husband, Louis; 17 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents: Alva Owen and Donna Bernice Cecil; spouse of 43 years, Treva A. (Smith) Fullhart; 3 siblings; and 2 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Graveside services with full military honors will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020