Muncie - Larry Condon, 76, passed away suddenly surrounded by his family on Friday, February 8, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



He was born June 26, 1942 in Muncie, the son of Edward and Vera Jean (Roderick) Condon.



Larry was a proud Muncie Central Bearcats 1960 graduate. He worked as a millwright at Delco Battery from 1962 until retirement in 1997. On June 17, 1962 he married Sharon Morton Condon in Muncie. Larry was a member of The Garden at Gethsemane Methodist Church. Larry was an avid bowler and was always doing Sudoku puzzles.



Survivors include his two sons, Brian Condon (wife, Kathy) of Kokomo and Alan Condon of Muncie; his grandchildren, Kyle, Grant, and Audrey Condon all of Kokomo; two nephews, Steve Dull (wife, Jen) of Barnhart, Missouri and Bruce Withers of Canyon Lake, TX; sister, Barbara Withers of Canyon Lake, TX; and sister-in-law, Paula Lucas (husband, Mike) of St. Louis, Missouri.



He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sharon Condon who passed away on August 19, 2014.



A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd. Muncie, IN 47304 with Pastor Tony Collins officiating.



Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 911 E. 86th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.



Published in The Star Press on Feb. 10, 2019