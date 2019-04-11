|
Larry D Watts
Springport - Larry D Watts age 74, a resident of Springport, Indiana passed away on Saturday April 6,2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born April 10, 1944 in Muncie a son of the late Cecil and Jane Clark Watts. He was raised in Muncie and was a 1962 graduate of Muncie Central High School. He retired from Chevrolet of General Motors in Muncie after many years of service. He was a member of the United Automobile Workers Union in Muncie. Larry also was self employed owning real estate and rentals. He was an automobile enthusiast and loved to collect old and new cars and enjoyed working on them.
He and his family enjoyed spending time at their lake cottage fishing, boating and enjoying nature. He and his wife loved wintering in Florida and visiting flea markets. He loved family activities.
Left to cherish his loving memory include his wife Opal "Tiny" Bridges Watts; 4 children: Michael Watts and significant other, Chrissy of Florida, Lisa Reed and husband Ron of Muncie, Kevin Watts and fiancée April of Muncie and Shannon Watts and significant other, Zack of Muncie; step son David Bridges and wife Jill of New Castle; grandchildren: Quincey and Ryder Watts, Ashley Swallow, Weston Reed, Sheldon Watts, Kaleb Watts, Dawson Miller , Halainna Watts, Justin Bridges, Kristina Bridges, Connor Bridges, Jennifer Bridges, Talia Bridges; 5 great grandchildren Riley Swallow, Korbin Swallow, Izabella Reed, Grayson Byrum, Oliver Bridges.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Ronnie Watts, step father Sharon Foster, daughter-in-law Lavianna Watts, step son Greg Bridges and beloved Rottweiler Abby.
Family and friends may call from 11 am until 1 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Macer Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Funeral service will be held at 1 pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at Macer Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Burial will be in South Mound Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at
www.macerhall.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 11, 2019