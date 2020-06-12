Larry E. ReedColumbus - Larry E. Reed, age 80, of Columbus, Indiana and a former resident of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday June 10, 2020 in the Silver Oaks Health Campus. He was born May 14, 1940 in Daleville, Indiana to the late Carrol Franklin Reed and Wilva Townsley Reed.Larry graduated from Daleville High School with the class of 1958. He married Peggy Diem June 14, 1968 and she preceded him in death on April 6, 2019. Throughout his professional career, he worked in research and development at Goodyear Aerospace in Ohio, RCA in Pennsylvania, Zenith in Illinois and ITT Grinnell in Virginia.Larry will be laid to rest next to his wife, Peggy in the Sherwood Memorial Park Mausoleum in Salem, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made in memory of Larry to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 1261 W. 86th Street Suite E2 Indianapolis, Indiana 46260.Larry is survived by his brothers, Tom (Nancy Jo) Reed of Columbus, Indiana and George (Sue) Reed of Wisconsin; sister, Carol Tillett of Florida; nieces, Mandy (Seth) Keele, Ellen (Seth) Kresovsky, Heidi Reed (Richard) Thomas, Debbie (Joe) Kriese, Krista (Ron) Green, and Cynda Shook; nephews, Russell Reed, Brock (Amanda) Reed, Jeff (Charlotte) Tillett, Duane (Zena) Tillett and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Peggy, nephew, Chuck Reed and brother in law, Del Tillett.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home 3855 25th Street Columbus, Indiana 47203. You are invited to sign the online guestbook, light a virtual candle and send a message of condolence to the Reed family via the funeral home website: