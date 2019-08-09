Services
Hinsey Brown Funeral Home
3406 S Memorial Dr
New Castle, IN 47362
(765) 529-7100
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
New Castle, IN
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service
New Castle, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Grubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Eugene Grubbs


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Eugene Grubbs Obituary
Larry Eugene Grubbs

Losantville - Larry Eugene Grubbs, 82, of Losantville passed away Wednesday, August 07, 2019 at Ambassador Healthcare in Centerville. He was born on September 15, 1936 in Winchester, IN a son of the late Orlif Marston and Crystal Irene (Jordan) Grubbs.

Larry was a veteran of the US Army. While stationed in Germany, he served during the Korean Conflict. Over the years, Larry was employed as an electrical lineman and was a truck driver for UPS. He was a member of the Antioch Christian Church in Losantville. Larry enjoyed coin collecting, traveling to Sparta, TN, an avid Colts fan and most importantly loved spending time with his family.

Larry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn Diann (Howard) Grubbs of Losantville; children, Pamela (Terry) Cochran of Richmond, IN, Brian Shane (Sona) Grubbs of Nashville, TN, Martin Jerome Grubbs of Highland, IN; granddaughter, Molly Beth Cochran of Knoxville, TN; brothers, Jim Grubbs of Indianapolis and Gary Grubbs of Muncie; sisters, Cheryl Hurst of Branson, MO and Brenda (Eric) Miller of Muncie; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alexandra Grubbs and brother, Bill Grubbs.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Ned Wysong officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Losantville. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Monday. Condolences and memories of Larry can be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now