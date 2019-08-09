|
|
Larry Eugene Grubbs
Losantville - Larry Eugene Grubbs, 82, of Losantville passed away Wednesday, August 07, 2019 at Ambassador Healthcare in Centerville. He was born on September 15, 1936 in Winchester, IN a son of the late Orlif Marston and Crystal Irene (Jordan) Grubbs.
Larry was a veteran of the US Army. While stationed in Germany, he served during the Korean Conflict. Over the years, Larry was employed as an electrical lineman and was a truck driver for UPS. He was a member of the Antioch Christian Church in Losantville. Larry enjoyed coin collecting, traveling to Sparta, TN, an avid Colts fan and most importantly loved spending time with his family.
Larry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn Diann (Howard) Grubbs of Losantville; children, Pamela (Terry) Cochran of Richmond, IN, Brian Shane (Sona) Grubbs of Nashville, TN, Martin Jerome Grubbs of Highland, IN; granddaughter, Molly Beth Cochran of Knoxville, TN; brothers, Jim Grubbs of Indianapolis and Gary Grubbs of Muncie; sisters, Cheryl Hurst of Branson, MO and Brenda (Eric) Miller of Muncie; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alexandra Grubbs and brother, Bill Grubbs.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Ned Wysong officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Losantville. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Monday. Condolences and memories of Larry can be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 9, 2019