|
|
Larry Eugene Reedy
October 4, 1945 ~ December 26, 2019
Larry Eugene Reedy, 74, resident of Middletown, passed away December 26th at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness. Larry was born in Anderson, October 4th, 1945, the son of Dennis and Mable Keesling Reedy. He married Sharon Thomas Reedy on April 3, 1971 and they have been married for 48 years.
Larry grew up on his parents' farm outside Middletown and developed his love for farming at an early age. This love continued throughout his life. In high school Larry was a stand out player with the perennial favorites, Middletown Cossacks, and he went on to play basketball at Ball State University. Larry earned both BS and MS degrees in Education from Ball State. Following graduation, Larry farmed on his own while teaching 6th grade at Yorktown Schools. Larry had a special affinity for his middle school students and in his 30 years of teaching at Yorktown influenced the lives of many. His love for farming was evident in his work with Howell Farms during his teaching career and after his retirement.
As long as his heath permitted, Larry was an avid gardener, growing, preserving and preparing the bounty from his garden. He saw clearly the value in and drew strength from life's simple things. Those who knew Larry well knew of the tender spot in his heart for all children but his grandchildren were the light of his life. He delighted in their weekly phone calls from New York and lived for their visits to Middletown.
Survivors remaining to share his memory are his wife Sharon, Middletown; sons, Joseph Reedy of Scottsburg, Indiana and Matthey (Tara) Reedy of Westbury, New York; grandchildren Madison, Tyler and Matthew Reedy and his brother, Dr. Richard Reedy of Fishers, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dennis. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 3rd, at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th Street, Middletown from 2-4 PM with closing remarks at 4:00 PM. Memorials may be directed to the
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020