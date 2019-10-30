|
|
Larry Eugene Schmidt
Leesburg - Larry Eugene Schmidt, 78, passed away at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 1, 1941 in Muncie, IN to Edgar & Grace (Bird) Schmidt.
He graduated from Royerton High School in Royerton, IN and attended Ball State University in Muncie. He was married on December 21, 1962 in Muncie, IN to Cecelia P. Gooding who survives. He retired from Broderick Company in Muncie after 20 years and lived most of his life in the Muncie area before moving in 1988 to Leesburg.
He attended Waterford Mennonite Church in Goshen, IN.
He is survived by: Wife - Cecelia Schmidt of Leesburg; Daughter - Jillene (Stacy) Tobin of Leesburg; Son - Edward (Lisa) Schmidt of New Paris; 8 Grand & 8 Gt. Grandchildren; Brother - Jerry (Sherry) Schmidt of Pierceton; Sister - Carolyn Manger of North Webster
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister - Evelyn McGungill.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Owen Family Funeral Home, St. Rd. 13 & C.R. 500N, North Webster. Funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Terry Zehr of the church officiating. Graveside services will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery Chapel, 10703 N. St. Rd 3, Muncie, IN.
Preferred memorials may be given to the Waterford Mennonite Church, 65975 State Road 15, Goshen, IN 46526. To send condolences to the family in memory of Larry Schmidt, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019