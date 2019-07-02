|
Larry G. Elick
Geneva - Larry G. Elick age 83, of Geneva and a longtime Portland resident passed away Saturday June 29, 2019 at his home. He was born in Portland on April 23, 1936 the son of Arthur D and Inez (Corle) Elick. He was married January 24, 1959 to Pat Hutson who survives. He was retired from Jay County Hospital as a Medical Technician after forty three years. He was a 1954 Portland High School graduate and graduate of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette. He was an artist and member of Indiana World Organization of Porcelain Artists, Founding member of Associated Artists of Jay County, Registered member of Medical Technologists and American Society of Clinical Pathologists. Larry and his wife were avid ball room dancers and he enjoyed playing the organ.
Surviving are his wife Pat, One son Todd Elick of Fort Wayne and one daughter Camille Elick-Shawver (husband Pete) of Geneva, Three grandsons Tyler Bash, Blake Elick and Trent Bash, one great grandson Graham Elick and a niece Sue Bowers of Muncie.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM in the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hines presiding. Burial will follow in the Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM and Wednesday from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. Memorials can be made to Lutheran Hospital Kidney Transplant Patient Assistance Program or of Chicago.
Published in The Star Press on July 2, 2019