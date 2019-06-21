Services
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 649-5255
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
9601 South Cowan Road
Muncie, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Larry G. Majors Obituary
Larry G. Majors

Muncie - Larry G. Majors, 66, of Muncie, passed away on June 20, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital Muncie, IN. He was born on August 19, 1952 in Nashville, Tennessee and resided most of his life in Muncie.

He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Muncie.

Larry is survived by his children, Brandie Dobbs and Alexis Gilmer; grandchildren, Brandon Dobbs, Sierra Dobbs, one great-granddaughter; brother, Terry W. Collier and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Majors and Willie Mae Collier.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Liberty Baptist Church, 9601 South Cowan Road, Muncie, IN 47302 followed by the funeral service at Noon.

Burial will take place in the Pleasant Walk Cemetery, Anderson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Baptist Church in Muncie.

www.loosecares.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 21, 2019
