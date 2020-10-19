Larry J. Barth
Muncie - Larry J. Barth, 82, of Muncie, passed away peacefully in his sleep October 18, 2020. Larry was born August 18, 1938 in Peru, IN, son of Donald Barth and Wilma Lees Barth O'Brien.
Larry retired from Westinghouse ABB, where he worked for over 30 years. He loved to travel and enjoyed old country music, sports, and playing cards. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife, the love of his life, and his family.
Larry is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Kellie (Tim) Hayworth of Zebulon, NC; son, Brian (Danny) Barth of Muncie, IN; step-daughter, Deana (Billy) Kemble of Matthews, IN; 8 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Barth and Wilma Barth O'Brien; sister, Connie Myers; half-brother, Mike O'Brien; step-daughter, Dionne Stevens; and grandson, Jordan Kemble.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gaston United Methodist Church, 105 North Main Street, Gaston, IN 47342.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 12:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.