Larry James Southerland
Muncie - Larry James Southerland, age 78, passed away February 2, 2020 at IU Hospital. He was born in Muncie, IN on January 27, 1942 to James Southerland and Juanita (Green) Southerland. He graduated from Yorktown High School and served in the Unites States Army from 1966 until 1968, as a military policeman. Larry spent most of his life as a self-employed home builder and loved to play golf.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Rees of Muncie, IN; nieces, Ashley Rees and Melissa (Adam) Harris; granddaughters, Danielle (William) Blackburn of Greenfield, IN and Gabrielle (Kyle) Alexander of Lafayette, IN; and great-grandson, Michael Blackburn. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Southerland and daughter, Shawn Hinds.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held privately with Larry's family.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020