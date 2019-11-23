|
Larry Joe "Pete" Campbell
Muncie - Larry Joe "Pete" Campbell, 79, of Muncie, passed away on November 22, 2019 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital following an illness. He was born in Muncie on October 30, 1940 to William and Carrie (Harmon) Campbell. Larry graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1959 and followed Bearcat sports throughout his life. He retired from Delco Battery in 1992 after 30 years of service. He never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with anyone. Larry enjoyed fishing, reading, the daily crosswords, and baking brownies and cookies.
Surviving are his 5 children: Lisa Campbell of Anderson, Sheila (Monna) Johnson of Selma, Sherry Mackey (Norman Whiles) of Muncie, Mike Baker of South Bend, and April (David) Rozenboom of Muncie; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; siblings: Issac Campbell of Muncie, Delmer (Susan) Campbell of Edmonds, WA, Sherry (Jerry) Adkins of Frostproof, FL, Michael (Sandy) Campbell of Muncie; sister-in-law, Marcia Campbell of Muncie; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice Dick Campbell; daughter, Peggy Hertel; son, Gary Baker; siblings: Donald (Jenny) Campbell, Jerry Campbell, Mary (Charles) Hartley; and sister-in-law, Sally Campbell.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019