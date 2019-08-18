|
Larry Joe Delk
Muncie - Larry Joe Delk, 52, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, August 14, 2019.
Larry was born April 19, 1967 in Muncie, the son of Leonard and Kaye (Buchanan) Delk. He graduated from Cowan High School in 1985 and attended Hanover College.
Larry was Captain and former Deputy Chief for the City of Muncie Fire Department for 24 years. During that time, he served as President of Firefighters Local I.A.F.F. #1348. Prior to working for the City of Muncie, Larry worked for McCoy's LP Gas.
Mr. Delk was raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason in the year of 1992 within the Whitney Lodge F. & A.M. #229 where he has served as a member since.
Larry was a kind man who always put the needs of others before his own. He was a dedicated father, husband, son, brother, Uncle and friend to all that knew him. He excelled at being the best Role Model and Dad he could be.
His skills and passion to fix anything and everything were next to none. He loved the game of baseball and dedicated much of his time to coaching and mentoring his sons.
In his free time, he loved boating, camping and attending Ball State Football games with his friends and family.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jennifer Delk; three sons, Adam Delk (significant other, Casey Larsh), Alexander Delk (significant other, Raksi Reddy), and Addison Delk; mother, Kaye Delk; sister, Angie McCreery (husband, Farrell); nieces, Katie Drake (husband, Travis), Allie McCreery, Lexie Couch, and Piper Couch; nephews, Ryvor Cassidy, and Daythan Couch; brothers-in-law, Dennis Couch, and Brian Couch (wife, Londa); sisters-in-law, Teresa Roberts, and Brenna Cassidy (husband, Gary).
Mr. Delk was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Delk.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Union Chapel, 4622 N. Broadway in Muncie.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, or, one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. A Masonic Service will be performed by Whitney Lodge F. & A.M. #229 at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 20.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., #200, Indianapolis, IN 46204, or Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 18, 2019