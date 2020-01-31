|
|
Larry Joe Kennedy
Muncie - Larry Joe Kennedy, 82, passed away on January 29, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on October 25, 1937 in Muncie, the son of Kenneth and Sue (Thornburg) Kennedy.
Larry graduated from Royerton High School in 1955 and attended Ball State University. Larry worked his entire life in sales at John Jackson Chrysler Plymouth Automotive and Bradburn Olds-Cadillac in Muncie. He was also co-owner of the Patio Factory Outlet in Ft. Wayne.
Larry married Jane A. Tucco on July 28, 1984 at their home on Lake Wawasee. He loved NASCAR, boating, swimming, being at the lake, and being active with the Jaycee's. Mostly, Larry loved his family and his dogs.
Survivors include his wife Jane T. Kennedy; children, Brian Kennedy (wife, Cindy), Lisa Invandino, Brad Kennedy (wife, Angie), and Ken Kennedy; step-children, Laura Tucco, Matt Tucco (wife, Laurie), Karen O'Donohue, Donald Tucco, and David Tucco; grandchildren, Ashley (husband, Jabbar), Brianna, Megan, Bailey, Collin, Keagan, and Keller; step-grandchildren, Chris O' Donohue (wife, Danielle), Joseph Tucco, Jon Tucco, Nick Tucco, Jacob Tucco, Joshua Tucco, Jackie Tucco, Madalyn Tucco, and Garret Tucco; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd. Muncie, IN 47304. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Mausoleum.
Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Fund-A.R.F., 1209 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020