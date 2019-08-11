|
|
Larry Joe Rector
Selma - Larry Joe Rector, 71, of Selma, Indiana passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:24 p.m. at Henry Community Health Hospital. Larry was at the Mooreland truck pulls cheering on his two favorite pullers and would not have wanted to have been anywhere else that night.
Larry retired from General Motors with twenty-eight years and ten years with Local 855 IBEW. Larry was an avid hunter and a man of unlimited talents and skills.
Larry is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Sharon Kay Rector (Wagner) of Selma, Indiana; sons, Bret E. Rector (Rhonda) of Valrico, Florida, Damon D. Rector (Tonya) of Muncie, Indiana; grandchildren, Vaughn J. Rector (Abby) of Anderson, Indiana, Kiana C. Rector of Daleville, Indiana; several great-grandchildren; nephew, Taylor Rector of Selma, Indiana; sister, Jeanne Shell of Poseyville, Indiana; and dog, Mahlee and cat, Lilli.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Wanda Rector; brother, Steve Rector; father and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Jessie Wagner.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 or one hour prior to the service on Monday at the mortuary. The family asks visitors to dress casually.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NRA (National Rifle Association) or Cancer Treatment Centers of America for memorial contributions.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 11, 2019