Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Rector
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Joe Rector

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Joe Rector Obituary
Larry Joe Rector

Selma - Larry Joe Rector, 71, of Selma, Indiana passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:24 p.m. at Henry Community Health Hospital. Larry was at the Mooreland truck pulls cheering on his two favorite pullers and would not have wanted to have been anywhere else that night.

Larry retired from General Motors with twenty-eight years and ten years with Local 855 IBEW. Larry was an avid hunter and a man of unlimited talents and skills.

Larry is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Sharon Kay Rector (Wagner) of Selma, Indiana; sons, Bret E. Rector (Rhonda) of Valrico, Florida, Damon D. Rector (Tonya) of Muncie, Indiana; grandchildren, Vaughn J. Rector (Abby) of Anderson, Indiana, Kiana C. Rector of Daleville, Indiana; several great-grandchildren; nephew, Taylor Rector of Selma, Indiana; sister, Jeanne Shell of Poseyville, Indiana; and dog, Mahlee and cat, Lilli.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Wanda Rector; brother, Steve Rector; father and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Jessie Wagner.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 or one hour prior to the service on Monday at the mortuary. The family asks visitors to dress casually.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NRA (National Rifle Association) or Cancer Treatment Centers of America for memorial contributions.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now