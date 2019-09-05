Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Larry Keith Gulley


1952 - 2019
Larry Keith Gulley

Muncie - Larry Keith Gulley, age 67, passed away August 30, 2019, at home after a valiant battle with kidney disease. He was born March 21, 1952 in Muncie, Indiana to Alvie Gulley and Tansy M. Gulley, née Kinder.

Larry graduated from Wapahani High School, was a U.S. Army veteran, an avid sports fan, loved old Western movies and TV shows, and Johnny Cash music. He worked as a groundskeeper at Ball State University in Muncie, IN, was a Certified pest control specialist, and later retired from the Maintenance Department at Community Hospital, in Anderson, IN.

Larry is survived by his daughters, Alecia (Ethan) Grefe of Spring Hill, FL, and Jodie (Walter) Slusher, of Winchester, IN. He is also survived by sisters, Bonnie (Michael) Sanders of Yellville, AR and Sandra (Tony) Sargent of Bradenton, FL; brother, Tim (Lisa) Gulley of Selma, IN; as well as sister- in-law, Joyce Gulley, of Selma, IN. Also surviving are grandchildren, Eliza (Ellie), and a baby due in October, Lyndsee, Brooke, Chase, Myranda, Levi, MadaLynne, and Presleigh. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, and his treasured, faithful, dog companion, Lucy.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Sharon Jane Gulley, née Nelson, brothers Fred L. and Alvie Wayne Gulley.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorial contributions be made in Larry's name to the https://www.kidney.org/ or the Muncie Animal Care 1209 W. Riggin Rd. Muncie, IN 47304 https://munciearf.com/ .

Final arrangements for services are pending. Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be extended to the family by visiting https://www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com/ .
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 5, 2019
