Larry Keith Gulley
Muncie - Larry Keith Gulley, age 67, passed away August 30, 2019, at home after a valiant battle with kidney disease. He was born March 21, 1952 in Muncie, Indiana to Alvie Gulley and Tansy M. Gulley, née Kinder.
Larry graduated from Wapahani High School, was a U.S. Army veteran, an avid sports fan, loved old Western movies and TV shows, and Johnny Cash music. He worked as a groundskeeper at Ball State University in Muncie, IN, was a Certified pest control specialist, and later retired from the Maintenance Department at Community Hospital, in Anderson, IN.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Alecia (Ethan) Grefe of Spring Hill, FL, and Jodie (Walter) Slusher, of Winchester, IN. He is also survived by sisters, Bonnie (Michael) Sanders of Yellville, AR and Sandra (Tony) Sargent of Bradenton, FL; brother, Tim (Lisa) Gulley of Selma, IN; as well as sister- in-law, Joyce Gulley, of Selma, IN. Also surviving are grandchildren, Eliza (Ellie), and a baby due in October, Lyndsee, Brooke, Chase, Myranda, Levi, MadaLynne, and Presleigh. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, and his treasured, faithful, dog companion, Lucy.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Sharon Jane Gulley, née Nelson, brothers Fred L. and Alvie Wayne Gulley.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 5, 2019