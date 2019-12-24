|
Larry L. Chester
Muncie - Larry L. Chester, 80, passed away on Monday evening, December 23, 2019 at Signature Health Care.
He was born on December 10, 1939 in Terre Haute, the son of Ernest E. and Geraldine (Coates) Auten and attended Terre Haute Schools. On January 14, 1972 in Terre Haute, he married Betty E. Sublett. Larry served his country honorably in the Air National Guard.
He worked for General Motors at Guide Lamp in Anderson for 36 years, until his retirement in 2009.
He loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed playing pull tabs and bowling along with his wife, Betty. Larry loved to tinker and work on lawnmowers and boat motors.
Surviving are three sons, Lee Cunningham (Mary Fecke) of Terre Haute, John Chester (wife, Stacey) and Tommie Chester, both of Muncie; thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Chester (wife, Helen) of Massachusetts and John Auten (wife, Kathy) of Muncie; one sister, Sharon Chester of Terre Haute; special friend, Susan Starkey of Muncie; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 47 years, Betty E. Chester on September 13, 2018; sister, Linda Chester; and a brother-in-law, Ted Bennett.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Charlotte Overmyer officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana- Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019