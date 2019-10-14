|
Larry L. Johnson
Muncie - Muncie: Larry L. Johnson Sr., 82, gained his heavenly reward Friday October 11, 2019 at his residence. Larry was born September 9, 1937 to Olive (Wagner) and Robert C. Johnson in Muncie, graduating from Muncie Central High School in 1955. He honorably served his country in the United States Army as a Combat Engineer, discharged in 1956. He married the love of his life Flora Buck in 1957 and they remained married until her passing in 2014. He was a proud local 662 union member retiring after 26 years From Delco-Remy. He was a woodworker and enjoyed crossword puzzles to keep his mind sharp.
Larry loved his family being a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His love for the Lord was evident as he made Christian music tracts to share and planted the seeds of faith to all he met. His church was a driving force in his life being a member of True Light Baptist and a former member of the Full Gospel Temple.
Surviving Larry are four sons, Brian (Pam) Johnson, Mark (Jayne) Johnson, Larry (Stephanie) Johnson, Ronald Johnson, 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 sisters; Sandy Henson, Ruth Pullen, Shirley Yancey, 2 brothers; Phillip (Debbie) Weans, Fred (Annie) Johnson, with many extended family members and friends who will miss him.
His parents, wife Flora, son Stanley R. Johnson, 6 brothers Rex Johnson, James Weans, George Weans, Tommy Weans, Mike Johnson, Brian Johnson, and sister Cheryl Walker preceded Larry in passing.
Funeral services will be Friday October 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at True Light Baptist Church with Pastors Dennis Trimble and Denny Helton Officiating. Visitation will be Thursday October 17, 2019 at the church from 3-7 pm and 1 hour before the service on Friday. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery. The Family requests memorials be directed to the Muncie Mission.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019