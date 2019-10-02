|
Larry L. Reed, 81, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana.
He was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Tuesday, August 16, 1938. Larry worked in the Chrysler Factory in New Castle, Indiana, for thirty years prior to retiring. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, going to the casino and was an avid NASCAR AND Indiana Pacer's fan. He also loved to go dancing with his wife, Romona, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Larry was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his loving wife, Romona Reed, Muncie, Indiana; daughter, Ann Hubbard, Muncie, Indiana; son, Joe (wife, Donna) Shinnock, Midlothian, Texas; three grandchildren, Heather (husband, Jeff) Warrell, Daniel (wife, Kim) Dobbs, and Kissiah Shinnock; and two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Joshua Warrell.
Services for Larry will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 2, 2019