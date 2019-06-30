|
Larry Lee Crouch
Muncie - Larry Lee Crouch, 82 of Muncie, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Larry was born July 30, 1936 in Muncie and was the son of the late Clarence & Barbara Crouch and his mother, Hovenia (Maxfield) Crouch.
Larry graduated from Muncie Central High School and served in the United States Air Force, a proud chapter in his life. He retired from General Motors and was later the Delaware County Commissioner from 2003-2006, he served on the Yorktown Town Council, was the past President of Numismatic Club and an auctioneer at Bartlet Falls. Larry was an avid traveler and performed mission work in Kenya and Honduras. He was active in the Senior Games and was proud to have been selected to carry the Olympic Torch.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Doreen Ann (Weston) Crouch; daughter Janda Combs (Craig McCoy) two sons Gregory (Lynn) Crouch and Steven (Deena) Crouch; sister-in-law Marilyn Crouch; grandchildren Travis Smith, Breanne (Ryan) Lykins, Morgan Crouch, Madalyn (Corey) Bandura, Devon Crouch, Ryan (Juli) Combs, Katie (Andrew) Cardella and Blair Combs; great-grandchildren Eddie, Taylor, Emma, Priya, Adri and Leo; sister Brenda (Terry) Vanlaningham; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Merrill Crouch and a sister Peggy Donavan.
Funeral Services for Larry will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Mike Bush officiating. Burial with military honors being conducted by the United States Air Force and the Delaware County Honor Guard will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the funeral home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Memorial Contributions may be made to ARF (Animal Rescue Fund) and the Muncie Animal Shelter with envelopes provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on June 30, 2019