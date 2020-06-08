"Rusty" Larry Lee Marsh
Mechanicsburg - "Rusty" Larry Lee Marsh, 80, of Mechanicsburg passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 11, 1940 in New Castle, a son of the late Estill and Mable (Smith) Marsh.
Rusty was a 1959 graduate of New Castle High School where he was an avid sportsman lettering in football, basketball and baseball. He excelled in baseball and was recruited by the Cincinnati Reds and was respected as a great baseball coach, leading the Sulphur Springs Little League to two state championships. Rusty has been a huge supporter of youth sports over the years. He was an avid outdoors man, enjoying golfing, hunting, fishing and trapping, especially turtles. Rusty was a veteran of the Indiana National Guard and retired from Delco Remy in Anderson following 30 years of Service. In 1986, Rusty bcame the founder of Marsh's Deer Processing and is now known as Maddie Moo's Custom Meats.
Rusty is survived by his children, Larry (Lynn) Marsh of Madison, Brian (Anita) Marsh of Middletown, Mila (Chris) Weber of Mechanicsburg, Kevin Marsh and his wife, Corie, who cared for Rusty over the last two years and was like a daughter, both of Markleville; grandchildren, Marissa Weber, Terra Weber, Sky Marsh, Maddie Marsh; great grandchildren, Aubrey and Weston; brothers, Don (Lorraine) Marsh of New Castle, Phil Marsh of New Castle; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Rusty was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Ann Marsh; brother, Michael L. Marsh; sister, Patsy Lou Ballard.
Services will be at 2:00pm Sunday June 14, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Rev. Dr. Charles R. Shumate officiating. Burial will follow at Mechanicburg Cemetery with military honors conducted by the American Legion/VFW. Visitation will be Saturday, June 13 from 2-5pm at the funeral home. You may express condolences, share a memory or send a "Hug from Home" at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.