The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Center Chapel United Methodist Church
900 W. Royerton Rd.
Muncie, IN
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Center Chapel United Methodist Church
900 W. Royerton Rd.
Muncie, IN
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Center Chapel United Methodist Church
900 W. Royerton Rd.
Muncie, IN
Larry Lee Shinn


1937 - 2019
Larry Lee Shinn Obituary
Larry Lee Shinn

Muncie - Larry Lee Shinn, 81, went to his home in heaven on August 26th, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Larry was born to the late Oscar & Margaret (Byrd) Shinn on December 16, 1937 in Muncie. On October 10th, 1987 he married the love of his life, Pamela Shinn.

Larry graduated Muncie Central High School in 1957. He went on to the United States Army and was based in Fort Leonardwood, MO. From then on, he spent a wonderful 35 years delivering bread at Colonial Bakery. Upon retiring from the bakery, he owned and operated PJ's Carpet Cleaning business for 12 years. After retiring from his business, he was the custodian and dedicated member of Center Chapel United Methodist Church, where he was saved. His favorite past times included watching his beloved Yankees, IU Basketball, and the Muncie Central Bearcats. He enjoyed mowing his yard, laying with his dogs in the recliner, and spending time with his family.

Larry looked forward to being reunited with his brother, Jerry Shinn. He is survived by his wife, Pamela of Muncie; his sister, Sandra Shinn of Muncie; two children, Tara Shinn, and Stephanie Shinn; four step-children, Angela Routh Martin (Steven), John Routh, Chris Routh, and Brian Routh; nine grandchildren, Rachel, Taylen, Taryn, Brooke, Drake, Hunter, Justin, Amy, Adam, and Olivia; and two great grandchildren, Lennon and Sage.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Center Chapel United Methodist Church, 900 W. Royerton Rd., Muncie with Military Honors by the US Army and Veterans of Delaware County. Cremation will follow.

Friends may call at the church from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday or one hour prior to services on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Muncie Animal Shelter, 901 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 28, 2019
