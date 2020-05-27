|
|
Larry Markle, Sr.
Muncie - Larry Markle, Sr., 74, died peacefully on May 25, 2020, at his home in Muncie.
Larry was born in Linton, Indiana, on Saturday, November 17, 1945, to Fred Markle and Olive (Brady) Markle. He grew up in Indianapolis, graduated from Manual High School, and moved to Muncie in 1971, where he resided the rest of this life. Larry retired from Wells Fargo after spending his professional career in finance. Larry was an active member of Halteman Village Baptist Church, where he faithfully served the church in several capacities.
He will be remembered by his family and friends for his active Christian faith, his devotion to his family, his generous and caring spirit, and his wonderful, and often self-deprecating, sense of humor. Despite a myriad of health difficulties in recent years, he kept a positive attitude and focused on the needs of others instead of his own. Larry was an avid sports fan, having been a Colts season ticket holder for years, and spending many May days at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He especially enjoyed watching his grandsons play sports.
Larry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margaret; his son, Larry Markle, Jr. (wife Shana); daughter, Christina Burden (husband Daniel); sister, Norma Keller; and grandsons Brady Burden, Quentin Markle, and Drake Helm.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Olive Markle; and his sister, Bonnie McCullough.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial donations to be made to Halteman Village Baptist Church, 4100 North Oakwood, Muncie, Indiana, 47304; or the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).
