|
|
Larry Miller
Greencastle - Larry Duane Miller, 79, of Greencastle, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Asbury Towers.
Larry was born in Muncie on July 4, 1941, the son of Charles Nolan and Nova Mae (Wolfe) Miller.
He was a graduate of Royerton High School. He earned a Bachelors and a Master's degree at Ball State University.
He married the love of his life, Tillie Lorraine Brown, on December 19, 1960. They enjoyed 60 years of their life together.
Larry was a Veteran, serving in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a professor of Anthropology and Sociology at Taylor University, Marion University and Indiana University - Kokomo. He also worked for Continental Telephone company, Borders Bookstores, State of Indiana, Federal Express and Kroger.
Larry was an avid photographer and performed wedding photography for many years.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Tillie; two sons, Chris Miller (Beva), of Greencastle, and Eric Miller, of Toluca Lake, CA; a sister, Carol Zimmerman of Michigan City; two grandsons, Steven Miller, of Eagle Point, OR and Zane Miller, of Matthews, NC.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Greg Miller; and his brother, Jon Miller.
Services for Larry Miller will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305. Visitation will be from 11am - 1pm, with burial to follow at Gardens of Memory. Due to current conditions visitors will be limited in number.
Memories may be shared with the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020