|
|
Larry Pierce
Yorktown - Muncie- Larry E. Pierce, 73, passed away Saturday morning, March 14, 2020, at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. He was born on May 12, 1946 in Jamestown, Tennessee the son of Oscar O. and Mildred Clarice (Pryor) Pierce.
Larry attended Jamestown city schools and later enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War Era. He married Sharon (Posey) Pierce on August 7, 1996, in Muncie and she survives. Mr. Pierce had worked for the Muncie Police Dept. for 23 years serving as a patrolman prior to his retirement in 1993. He had also served the City of Muncie with the Parks Dept. and also had inspected buildings as well. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and ministering to people in need. Larry was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Besides his wife of 24 years, Sharon, he is also survived by 1 son, Kevin Pierce, Pendleton and children Winstyn and Kylee; 2 stepsons, Jeff Masters (Jill), Cowan and children Sara and Alex (Carly); and Greg Masters (Heather), Albany and children, Peyton, Grace, Candace, Caitlin, Cayla and Andrew; 1 step daughter, Melissa Masters (Willie), Gaston and children Lacie (Drew) and Adam; 6 great grandchildren
Mr. Pierce is preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Cecil and Randall; 1 sister, Phyliss and 1 grandson Kelby in 1999.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Delmer Savage officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery will military honors being rendered by the Delaware Co. Honor Guard.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital 705 Hospital Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020