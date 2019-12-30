|
Larry Porter "Baby" Banks
Muncie - Larry Porter "Baby" Banks, 76, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, December 24, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on December 24, 1943 in Greenwood, South Carolina, the son of James Porter and Maude Emma (Brown) Banks. He served his country honorably in the US Army during Vietnam and later in the US Navy. On May 22, 1992 in Florence, South Carolina, he married Millicent "Millie" Burley.
Larry worked as a machinist and pipe fitter for the US Navy. He was active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and served as a company commander in Greenwood, South Carolina, where he was inducted into the Hall of Heroes. He generously volunteered his time to help other veterans.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking, fishing, and watching movies. In his later years, he discovered a talent for painting with acrylics.
Surviving are one son, James "Butch" Banks; two step-sons, Bart Horne (wife, Teresa) and John Horne (wife, Terri); one step-daughter, Mary Horne (husband, Dustin Green); one step-granddaughter, Nastassia Snaden; two step-grandsons, Leonard "Buddy" Blake and John Barnabas "JB" Horne; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 25 years, Millicent "Millie" Burley Banks on December 31, 2017; three brothers, Bobby, William, and James; his sister, Betty Banks Peyton; and two step-granddaughters, Avigayle Ruth Horne and Cecelia Faith Horne.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date and cremation will take place. Burial will be held at a later date in Marion National Cemetery alongside his wife Millie, when full military honors will be provided by the United States Army.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Veterans of Foreign Wars National Headquarters, 406 W. 34th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019