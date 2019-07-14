|
Larry Tarr
Albany - Larry Tarr, age 63, Albany, died Thursday July 11, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family after fighting a 2-year battle with cancer. Born in Hartford City on March 16, 1956, he grew up in Hartford City and Ft. Wayne and was a 1975 graduate of Blackford County High School. Larry was a flooring installer by trade and worked for various companies including Santa Rosa Flooring in Indianapolis. He also drove a MITS bus in Muncie for over 10 years, retiring in 2018. He was a member of the Indiana Carpenters Union and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, music/playing guitar, and animals. In earlier years he coached softball in Albany and attending his grandchildren's sporting events was of special interest to him.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 40 years, Marsha L. Tarr; 2 daughters: Dawn N. Crawley (husband: Brian), Eaton, and Chelsie L. King (husband: Joseph), Muncie; 2 sisters: Sarrie Plagmann (husband: Jeff), Jonesboro, and Catina Bauman, Sherwood, MI; 7 grandchildren: Jessica White (and her children's father: Tyler Jester), Shelby White, Zian Crawley, Xander Crawley, Malachi King, Alexander King, and Tatelynn King; 3 great-grandchildren: Averiana Jester, Lane Jester, and Elias Jester, and several nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Omer "Pete" Tarr and Alice (Stoner) Bauman, 2 brothers: Terry Mundorf and Gary Mundorf, and a sister who died in infancy.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service with burial following at Strong Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
With Larry's love of pets, the family is asking that memorials be sent to the Humane Society; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 14, 2019