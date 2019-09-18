Services
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
LaTonniya Caldwell


1994 - 2019
LaTonniya Caldwell Obituary
LaTonniya Caldwell

Muncie - LaTonniya Caldwell 25, passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 11, 2019. She was born September 9, 1994 in Muncie to Willie Caldwell jr and LaTonda (Stigler) White. LaTonniya truly lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures, being with family and friends, and spending time with her daughter.

She is survived by her daughter Cali Caldwell; 3 brothers Romel Caldwell, Braxton Watson both of Muncie and Corben Reynalds (Tennessee).

Services will be held at 900 Kirby Ave Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service on Friday, September 20, 2019. Viewing hours 11am to 12pm Service at 12pm.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 18, 2019
