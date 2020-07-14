1/
Laura Sue Leisure
Laura Sue Leisure

Daleville - Laura Sue Leisure, 90, passed away Sunday morning at her residence.

She was born in Selma, Indiana, June 2, 1930, the daughter of Charles R. and Freda Berg Bicknell. She was a graduate of Muncie Central High School and worked for over 20 years at Story's Truck Stop in Daleville.

She was a life member of the DAV Auxiliary and lived in the Daleville community since 1946.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Howard Leisure in 1986, and a sister, Betty Raines.

Survivors are her children, Howard Leisure, Jr. (Angela) of English, Indiana and Harry Leisure (LaDonna) of Daleville, 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, 1 sister, Harriet Jackson of Daleville.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online Guestbook is available at; www.ballardandsons.com




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN 47334
765-378-3242
