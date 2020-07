Laura Sue LeisureDaleville - Laura Sue Leisure, 90, passed away Sunday morning at her residence.She was born in Selma, Indiana, June 2, 1930, the daughter of Charles R. and Freda Berg Bicknell. She was a graduate of Muncie Central High School and worked for over 20 years at Story's Truck Stop in Daleville.She was a life member of the DAV Auxiliary and lived in the Daleville community since 1946.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Howard Leisure in 1986, and a sister, Betty Raines.Survivors are her children, Howard Leisure, Jr. (Angela) of English, Indiana and Harry Leisure (LaDonna) of Daleville, 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, 1 sister, Harriet Jackson of Daleville.Services will be held at a later date.Online Guestbook is available at; www.ballardandsons.com