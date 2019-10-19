Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Lauren Judith McCabe Obituary
Lauren Judith McCabe

Muncie - Lauren Judith McCabe,72, passed away after a short illness on July 1, 2019.

She was born on October 30, 1946, in Anderson, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville M. Stanley and Hannah M. Stanley. She was a graduate of Royerton High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University.

Mrs. McCabe was loved by her students at the Muncie Community Schools where she was a teacher for 21 years, the last 10 years at Muncie Central High School. Mrs. McCabe loved her pets and enjoyed gardening and outdoor activities and was a gifted writer.

Services will be held at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, with a social hour between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. and a short ceremony following, allowing those who loved and cherished Mrs. McCabe a chance to share special thoughts and memories.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. McCabe's name should be directed to Muncie Central High School Student Aid fund. Online condolences may be sent at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
