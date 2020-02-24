|
|
Lauren McGlaughlin
Muncie - Lauren Elizabeth McGlaughlin ran into the arms of Jesus February 21, 2020 after a 3 year battle with Synovial Sarcoma cancer. She was born on November 15, 2001 in Muncie, IN to Calvin and Allyson (Auten) McGlaughlin. Lauren was such a bright light in this world to all who knew her and loved her. She had a very strong faith and loved God with all her whole heart. She was strong and brave in the face of adversity, not complaining, and living life to the fullest as if it were her last day. She loved running, playing basketball, church, attending Tuesday movies weekly with her friends and grandparents, reading, traveling and new adventures.
Lauren was obsessed with all things makeup and was a very talented makeup artist. Even on her worst days she would lay in bed and put on a full face of makeup. She was especially happy and proud to collaborate with her Riley music therapist, Caitlin Krater, and art therapist, Cassie Dobbs, with Women for Riley to develop her legacy grant, "The Lauren McGlaughlin Bold, Bald and Beautiful Project". This grant provides cosmetology services to children at Riley Hospital that have been diagnosed with cancer to receive cosmetology services such as haircuts, styling, makeup, hats and scarves to feel beautiful.
Lauren was a 2019 Cowan High School graduate and was attending her freshman year at Ball State University. It was her dream to become an oncologist (inspired by Dr. April Rahrig and Dr. Sandeep Batra).
She is loved and forever missed by her parents, Calvin and Allyson McGlaughlin, brother, Connor Auten; Sisters, Kristen and Jessica McGlaughlin; Grandparents, John and Kathy Auten and Carole McGlaughlin.
Lauren joins in heaven her grandfather, Clarence McGlaughlin; along with cherished friends Michael Anderson, Elisabeth Couch and Baylee Hilsabeck.
Visitation for Lauren will be at Glad Tidings Church, 3001 S. Burlington Dr. Muncie, IN 47302, Thursday, February 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Services will take place at the church the following morning, Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m., with burial to follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery. Pastor Johnson will officiate.
Lauren's favorite Junior Bible Quiz question was, "What will there be no more of in Heaven?" The answer: Tears, death, sorrow, pain and sin. We know that she is able to run again, is pain free and that we will see her again in Heaven!
Lauren asks that in lieu of flowers, that contributions such as new makeup, scarves and hats be donated to, "The Lauren McGlaughlin Bold, Bald and Beautiful Project" at Riley Hospital, care of Women for Riley. There will be donation boxes set up at Cowan High School, Glad Tidings Church during calling and service hours, and Parson Mortuary.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020