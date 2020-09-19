1/1
Lauretta Jeanne Hays
1943 - 2020
Lauretta Jeanne Hays

Middletown - Lauretta Jeanne Hays, 77, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020, at St. Vincent Regional Hospital Anderson with her family by her side. She was born on March 14, 1943, in Muncie to the late Lawrence and Leoma (Parker) Hammer.

Jeanne was in food service for 25 years. She and her husband, Al, owned and operated Aljeano's Restaurant for 11 years, and managed Muncie & Ski-Hi Drive In Theatres & Concessions. She also was employed at Ball State University for 10 years. She was a member of the Selma United Methodist Church, Jaycees, and the Dizzy Dozen Euchre Club. Most importantly, she cherished the times spent with her family.

Jeanne is survived by her children, Deborah (Jeff) Schmidt of Ft. Wayne, Jacqueline (Ty) Bousman of Noblesville, Michael (Jama) Hays of Anderson and Michelle (Scott) Matthias of Greenville, South Carolina; grandchildren, Abigail (Jacob) Shores, Justin (Mackenzie McLane) Scott, Alexandra Hays, Kayla (Bryan) Back, Morgan (Kyle) Brinson, Emily (Kyle) Clemens, Joshua (Andrea) Bousman, Natalie (Dustin) Kennedy, Ian Hays, Drake (Mikala) Schmidt, and Kyle Matthias; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Lynda Gable; brother, Chuck (Judy) Hammer; several nieces and nephews; close friends, Dick and Sharon Rawson and Scott and Michelle Nickels.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allen Hays; brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Louise Hammer; sisters, Joyce Lockridge and Norma Finefeuiaki; and a nephew, Lance Hammer.

Services will be on Monday at 7:00 pm at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory, 515 E. 53rd St., Anderson with visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 pm prior to the service.

The family would like to thank Keller Mortuary Service for their care & support.

You may post online condolences at www.brownbutzdiedring.com.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory
SEP
21
Service
07:00 PM
Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory
Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Home
