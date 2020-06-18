Lavina "Rose" Bryant
Hartford City - Lavina (Rose) Bryant, 83, of rural Hartford City, (Washington Twp; Blackford County), passed away at 8:45 AM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her residence in rural Hartford City. She was born on Thursday, January 21, 1937, in Proctorville, OH. She married Jasper Bryant on Friday, December 31, 1954 in Muncie, Indiana. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2012. Mrs. Bryant retired in 1992 from Foster-Forbes Glass Company in Marion, IN. She was a member of the Glass Bottle Workers Union, Millard Brown American Legion Auxiliary Post #156. She and her husband had wintered in Paisley, Florida since 1992. She had resided in Washington Township, Blackford County since 1965.
Loving survivors include her Sons - Steve Bryant, Warren, IN, Mark (Companion-Penny) Bryant, Montpelier, IN, Mike Bryant, Montpelier, IN, Sisters - Elsie K. Jayne, St. Louis, MO, Norma Jean Peterson, Dunkirk, IN, Daughter-in-law - Gina Bryant, Warren, IN, 7 Grandchildren, and 9 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Parents - Norman L. Stanley and Elizabeth L. (Huffman) Stanley, Husband - Jasper Bryant, Jr., and Son - Tony Bryant, Warren, IN.
Visitation will take place at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230 Hyattsville, MD 20785.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
