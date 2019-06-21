|
Lavonda Burris
Muncie - Lavonda (Susie) Burris, 54, passed away early Sunday morning, June 16, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born on January 5, 1965 in Muncie, IN the daughter of Farell and Lois (Stevens) Hayes.
Lavonda graduated from Cowan High School and later married the love of her life, Luther Burris. Mrs. Burris worked as a homemaker and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Muncie.
Besides her husband, Luther, she is survived by a daughter, Jessica Campbell; Son, Christopher Burris; Sisters, Linda Cox and Pamela Hayes; Grandaughter, Kalila Campbell; Grandson, Stephen Scott Drinkard the second, and several nieces and nephews.
Lavonda is preceded in death by her mother and father.
There are services for Lavonda Saturday, June 22nd at 11 a.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305. Public may call from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church 6401 W. River Road, Muncie, IN, 47304
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 21, 2019