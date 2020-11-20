Layne Aaron Wright



Dunkirk - Layne Aaron Wright, 61, of Dunkirk, IN, passed away Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 unexpectedly at his residence. Layne was born in Portland, IN, on October 18, 1959 a son of the late Esther Marie (Bates) and Harry Ervin Wright. He was a graduate of Jay County High School, a member of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, Magic City Street Rods and enjoyed watching all sports, trips to the Muncie Drag Strip, going to concerts, listening to classic rock, collecting diecast cars, working on cars, going to car shows, and riding his Harley-Davidson. Layne was an easy going man who loved people, his dog Harley and couldn't get enough of his family and playing games with his grandchildren. He is survived by 2 sons; Cody Wright (wife Brittney), Isaac Shawver, 1 daughter; Mallory Wright, 1 brother; Larry Wright (wife Beth), 1 sister; Lisa McDonald (husband Jack), 3 grandchildren; Cooper, Caden, Camlyn Wright and several nieces and nephews. Layne was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Esther Wright. Calling hours will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2-6 PM and Monday, November 23, 2020 from 11-12 at the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department. In an ongoing effort to protect the public, safely allowing friends to properly honor Layne and pay final respects to his family, visitors will be asked to remain in their cars for drive thru presentation and greetings. Private family funeral services will follow Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Randy Davis Officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie, IN. Please be assured that for your health and safety, all CDC, government, and local health department recommendations and guidelines are followed (masks are to be worn while in attendance, hand sanitizer will be available, extra cleaning, and disinfecting measures have been taken). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.









