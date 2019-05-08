Services
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home
200 S Hartford St
Eaton, IN 47338
(765) 396-3243
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
200 S Hartford St
Eaton, IN 47338
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
200 S Hartford St
Eaton, IN 47338
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home
200 S Hartford St
Eaton, IN 47338
Leanna Marie Newby


1970 - 2019
Leanna Marie Newby Obituary
Leanna Marie Newby

Eaton - Leanna Marie Newby, 48, Eaton, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home.

The daughter of Benny Allen "Butch" Newby and Rita (Bilby) Newby Whited, she was born July 29, 1970 in Muncie.

Leanna graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1988 and attended Indiana Business College. She worked at Friends Bar & Grill and Timbers Lounge for several years.

Survivors include her children, Derrick Newby (Jaden Bell), Dustin Manis and Marleigh Marie Whitaker; grandchildren Haisley, Hayden and one due in November; her mother and step-father, Rita and Ward Whited; sisters, Trisha (Anthony) Williams and Milissa Newby; brother, Wes (Kristie) Whited as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and her former husband, David Curtis.

She was preceded in death by her father, Butch Newby and grandparents, Rodney and Vivian Bilby and Ben and Marie Newby.

Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton.

Friends and family may call from 5-7 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service Saturday.

Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Eaton.

Memorials may be made to First Merchants Bank to an education fund for her daughter, Marleigh.

Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook or leave a condolence.
Published in The Star Press on May 8, 2019
