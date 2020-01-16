|
Leavera Agnes Vore Stockton
Muncie - Leavera Agnes Vore Stockton, 89, went home to be with our Lord, Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was living at The Waters of Muncie. Leavera was born in Redkey, IN, where she met and married Floyd Leon Stockton, August 15, 1948. She was the youngest child of Homer and Minnie Vore of Redkey. She was a Redkey High School graduate. She was a talented seamstress and crafter, always doing for others as well as for herself.
Leavera was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; all 11 of her siblings; and her parents.
She is survived by all five of her children: Martha Weatherman of Hartford City, Linda Thomas (Richard) of Hartford City, Marilyn Bridges of Indianapolis, Jerry Stockton of Hartford City, and Larry Stockton (Wanda) of Summerville, S.C.; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Her family was a big part of her life.
Family and friends are invited for the viewing at Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie, on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Her funeral is Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with the hour before for visitation. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in lieu of flowers. www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020