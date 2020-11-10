Leda Atwell
Leda Jane Atwell, 63, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Signature Health and Rehabilitation. Leda was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Monday, January 7, 1957, to Daniel and Beverly (Riley) Atwell.
Leda was a God believer and loved to read her Bible. Her favorite music was K-Love radio station. Leda worked for Midwest Towel for many years. She also worked at Pizza King. Leda and Junior shared two sons, Travis and Phillip. Leda was a big WISH fan. She had a huge heart and was always there for her kids. She also loved spending time with her sister, Jennifer, and her granddaughter, Jazlynn.
Leda is survived by her significant other, Junior Waters; sons, Travis Waters and Phillip Waters; sisters, Ann Marie King (Kevin) and Jennifer Jo Johnson (James); a granddaughter, Jazlynn Waters and a grandson on the way; several nieces and nephews.
Leda was preceded in death by her parents.
A public visitation for Leda will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
A funeral service will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a mask is required. To be safe, remember to adhere to the six foot social distancing.
Contributions in Leda's memory may be made to: American Lung Association
, 115 West Washington Street, Suite 1180-South, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204.
