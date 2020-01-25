|
|
Lee Roy Young
Muncie - Lee Roy Young, 77, of Muncie, Indiana passed away peacefully with family and friends by his side on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born on Friday, February 20, 1942 in Ridgeville, Indiana to Clara Christine (Pike) and Lawrence Young.
Lee Roy worked for a local moving company for several years. He was a fan of the Pacers and the Colts. Lee Roy enjoyed spending his spare time walking around Muncie collecting scrap metal from several local businesses and socializing with everyone he met along the way. After making his rounds he enjoyed stopping in at Hartley's Trucking Company to watch The Price is Right with his friends before walking home for lunch and his afternoon nap.
Lee Roy was a member of Heritage Apostolic Tabernacle where he greeted everyone with a handshake and a smile. He was loved and will be greatly missed by his church family.
Lee Roy is survived by his Mommy and Daddy, Nancy and Denny Cooper; a sister, Thelma Nixon (Don); a brother, George Young; a nephew, Bob Wade Sr.; special friends, Bill and Kathy Fields; and many loving family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
Lee Roy's family would like to thank Willow Bend Nursing Facility for the care they provided with special thanks to Glenn Burke, Julie Waters, aids, and nursing staff.
A funeral service for Lee Roy will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Mike Perdue officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call for one hour prior to the service on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Nancy Cooper to cover funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020