Legend Whitmire
Legend Whitmire

Selma - Legend Allen Whitmire, earned his angel wings and passed away peacefully in the comfort of his parent's arms on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

He was born August 5, 2020 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Roy Whitmire and Marissa Mock.

He is survived by his parents; sister, Eva Whitmire; two brothers, Kenyon and Braiden Whitmire; maternal grandparents, Tina Mock, and Chuck Mock, (wife-Loretta); paternal grandparents, Rhonda Wright, and John Whitmire, (wife-Linda); two aunts, Courtney Roach, (husband-Brice) and Autumn Whitmire, (Billy); and four uncles, Ethan Mock, Kenneth Workman, (wife-Brittney), Nathan Workman, (wife-Kaycee), and Danny Blevins.

Parson Mortuary & Cremation center is entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
