Leila L. Parsons
Muncie - Leila L. Parsons, 66, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Leila was born on April 15, 1953 in Muncie to Edgar and Helen (Barber) Black. She graduated from Delta High School in 1971 and married Dale Parsons on August 5, 1978 in Gas City. Together they would raise their three daughters.
Leila worked in food service for IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for over 25 years.
Survivors include three daughters: Kirsten Parsons (Donnie Anacker), Stephanie Parsons, and Nikiya Parsons; two grandchildren, Jade Anacker, and Daxton Anacker; two sisters, Nina Lowe (James) and Donna Thomas several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as two dogs, Boney and Millie.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 36 years, Dale, and her brothers and sisters, Charlie, Jackie, Sherry, Barbara and Martha.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton.
A private memorial service will be held at the Eaton Union Cemetery Chapel. Leila will be laid to rest in Eaton Union Cemetery next to her husband Dale.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be made to the . The family would recommend that to honor Leila that visitors attend in casual dress.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 13, 2019