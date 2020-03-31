|
Leland "Lee" Whitenack
Ridgeville - Leland "Lee" Whitenack, age 87, a resident of rural Ridgeville, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at IU Health Jay Hospital in Portland.
Lee was born on June 11, 1932, in Ridgeville, to Walter and Ocie (Nixon) Whitenack. Lee graduated from Jefferson High School in Deerfield in 1950. He married Charlene (Sommer) on May 19, 1951. They lived at the Whitenack family farm that had been in the family for 165 years. Lee worked for the Portland Forge for 42 years. He loved hunting, going to auctions, telling hunting stories, making Blue-Bird Houses to give away and most of all eating Charlene's good cooking! Lee was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Ridgeville. He was a member of the Randolph County Antique Club, Tri-State Gas Engine and Tractor Association and a supporter of the Jay/Randolph Soil and Water Conservation.
Although they weren't rich, the Whitenacks always enjoyed the things money can't buy.
Survivors include:
His wife of 68 years: Charlene Whitenack - rural Ridgeville
3 sons: Leslie Whitenack (wife Linda) - Deerfield
Jeffery Whitenack (wife Melanie) - Deerfield
Douglas Whitenack (wife Barbie) - Portland
2 daughters: Rosalyn Landess - Winchester
Connie Snyder (husband Bruce) - Winchester
10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-grand granddaughter
Due to health precautions, a private graveside service will be held at Lawndale Cemetery, west of Deerfield. Arrangements entrusted to Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland.
Memorials may be directed towards Calvary United Methodist Church, 200 S. Portland St., Ridgeville, IN 47380.
Online condolences to www.williamsonspencer.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020