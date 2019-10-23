Services
Muncie - Lenard "Winkie" Anderson, 71, of Muncie, passed away October 20, 2019. He was born in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Leslie and Imogene (Jump) Anderson. He was a decorated U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and an avid outdoorsman. Winkie was a talented welder, was well known by the outdoor community, loved to fish, loved to hunt, and was especially fond of wood carving and drawing.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father; Wife, Vickie Anderson; and sister, Coyetta Cuculic.

Lenard is survived by his children, Donna Plough of Rossville, IN; Leslie Anderson and wife, Cindy of Temecula, CA; Adam Anderson and wife, Carey of Noblesville, IN; Michael Anderson and wife, Kellie of Muncie, IN; Keeta Edsall and husband, Joshua of Muncie, IN; Shelley Ragland and husband, Drew of Muncie, IN; siblings John Anderson of Muncie, IN; Otella Armstrong and husband Bill of Corbin, KY, and Amanda Boling; grandchildren, Rachel, Jessica, Noah, Allison, Zaccary, Alanna, Emmaleigh, Nolan, Gavin, Gabrielle, Jaina, Sirius, Bryden, Ashilynne, Christina; great-grandchildren, Atticus and Devon.

There will be a memorial service for Lenard, Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1.pm. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305. Visitation will take place from 10:15 a.m. until the time of service.

Online condolences can be left at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
