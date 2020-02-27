|
Leo I. Lewis
Winchester - Leo I. Lewis, 85, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, IN. He was born on April 19, 1934, in Carlos, IN, to Sylvester and Martha (Albertson) Lewis.
Leo was a letter carrier for 33 years and had many part-time jobs, including cleaning up around the Square in Winchester. He enjoyed singing in the barber shop quartet and the church choir.
Leo is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn (Henizer) Lewis; children, Cheryl Marcum of Union City, IN, Scott Chadwick of Winchester, Moneta (Larry) Brown of Middletown, IN, Melinda Cowan of New Castle, IN, and Leo (Laura) Lewis II of Fountain City, IN; grandchildren, Joshua Prince, Kyle Chadwick, Sam Lewis, Henry Lewis, William Lewis, Ashley Shafer, and Amber Cowan; 7 great grandchildren; and a sister, Rachel Brouse of Morehouse, KY.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Robert Lewis, Randy Lewis, and Aaron Lewis; grandson, Matthew Lewis; his brothers, Cleo (his twin) Lewis, Victor Lewis, Verlin Lewis, and Leary Lewis; and his sisters, Mae Engle, Leota Burrows, Alice Harshman, Vivian Rosell, and Victoria Coffin.
A service to celebrate Leo's life will be at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday February 29, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Bales officiating.
Friends and family may call from 12-2 p.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to , 50 E. 91st St STE 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240, with envelopes being available at the funeral home.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020