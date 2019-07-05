Services
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
1916 - 2019
Albany - Leo C. Lyon, age 102, Albany, died Tuesday July 2, 2019. He lived happily at Lynd House in Muncie for the past three and a half years. Born in McGill, Ohio on December 27, 1916, he grew up in Ohio and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Mr. Lyon began a career in insurance in Ohio with the Western and Southern Life Insurance Company. He moved to Ft. Wayne and worked there before transferring to the Muncie office where he retired after working over 30 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Ohio, Muncie Moos Lodge, and American Legion Post 167, Albany. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed playing golf and accomplished 3 holes-in-one during his lifetime. Attending sporting events of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was also of great importance to him.

Survivors include his daughter: Susan Walker (husband: Jerald), Redkey; 4 grandchildren: Kristin Jones (husband: Brant), Farmland, Jeremy Walker, Albany, Lindsay Edwards (husband: Mike), Albany, and Cameron Walker (wife: Jennifer), Pendleton; 10 great-grandchildren: Kaylee Howlett (husband: Mike), Coby Jones, Noah Jones, Troy Walker, Mazie Walker, Brendan Walker, Hadley Walker, Ashlynn Walker, Evelyn Edwards, and Ellamae Edwards; 2 great-great-grandchildren: Landon and Ryland.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Audru V. "Dot" Lyon; his parents, 2 brothers: Bud Lyon and Bob Foust, and a sister: Helen Murray.

Visitation will be Saturday July 6, 2019 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Meacham Funeral Service. Graveside services will follow with burial at Black Cemetery where military rites will be provided by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.

Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Lynd House for their care of Leo.
Published in The Star Press on July 5, 2019
