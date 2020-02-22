Services
Rozelle Johnson Funeral Service
229 S Rangeline Road
Anderson, IN 46015
(765) 643-7474
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
229 S Rangeline Road
Anderson, IN 46015
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
229 S Rangeline Road
Anderson, IN 46015
Leon Alvin Hensley Obituary
Leon Alvin Hensley

Anderson - Leon Alvin Hensley, 69, went to be with the Lord on February 21, 2020 at IU Ball Hospital in Muncie, surrounded by his children.

He was born on Groundhog's Day 1951 in Anderson, the son of Logan and Rose (Moran) Hensley. He was the owner/ operator of Indiana Well Supply and was an active member of Bethany Christian Church, where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, sang in the church choir, and played the saxophone in the big band.

Leon is survived by his three children; Skyler (Harmony) Hensley, Trent Hensley, and Jillian (Ben) Williams, a grandchild, Ransom Hensley; two siblings, Wayne Hensley and Betty Jane Arthur.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10 AM at Rozelle -Johnson Funeral Service with Gabriel Ohmes officiating. Burial will follow at Hawk Cemetery in Yorktown.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25th from 4-7 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Delaware County Workers for the Blind, Inc.

Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
