Leonard P. Douthitt, Jr.
Leonard P. Douthitt, Jr. "Len", 92, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Morrison Woods Health Campus where he resided on Bearcat Blvd. Len was a devout husband and father and a wonderful provider for his family. He married the love of his life, Pearl M. Dunn on January 12, 1946. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Len worked at Borg Warner for forty years holding many positions. He was the superintendent of the plant, the manager of Methods and Standards, and the manager of the Incentive Control System, (Control Room). Len had a lifetime membership to the Muncie Elks Lodge #245.
Len was a 1945 graduate of Muncie Central High School. He was a member of the Quill and Pen, the Magician, and he played basketball on the 1945 Bearcat team that was ranked number one in the state that year. He was the starting point guard on this team. He remained a Bearcat supporter his entire life. He enjoyed athletics all of his life. He played industrial league baseball and softball, bowled on many leagues, played hand ball, racket ball, and golf.
Leonard is survived by his companion of twenty-nine years, Doris White; his children: Sharrie Pickett, Steven (wife, Anna) Douthitt, Linda (husband, Bruce) Reynolds, and Thomas Douthitt; grandchildren: Lawrence (wife, Leda) Pickett, Aimee (husband, Trent) Mills, Angela Pickett, Gregg Pickett, Glen Douthitt, Steven (wife, Robin) Douthitt, Jr., Machelle (husband, Mack) Edwards, Samantha (husband, David) Bell, Kathleen (husband, Andy) Cullum, and Breck (wife, Ashley) Reynolds; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-five years, Pearl M. Douthitt; son, Robert E. Douthitt; grandson, Zachary L. Douthitt; son-in-law, Russell K. Pickett, Jr.; great-grandson, Jack A. Cullum; his parents, Leonard P. Douthitt Sr. and Anna Eversman Peterson; sisters, Glenda Marsh, and Sandra Wogoman; brother, James Taylor Douthitt.
Private visitation will be held at Elm Ridge Funeral Home and private graveside services will be in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff at Morrison Woods Health Campus and his hospice nurse, Jessica for the love, care, and support they were given.
