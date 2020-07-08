Leonard T. Barton II



Mr. Leonard Thomas Barton II, age 85 of McEwen, TN, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home. He was born January 28, 1935 in Indianapolis, IN. Mr. Barton was a United States Air Force Veteran. He worked as a Policeman for the FBI and a Forensic Photographer prior to his retirement. The family's wishes are for cremation. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.



Survivors include; Son: Leonard T. Barton III of Alabama; Daughters: Christeann A. Barton (David Jackson) of Virginia, Vanya Kay Cobb of Alabama; Brother: Dewayne Barton of New York; Sisters: Doris McCall of New York, Patricia Mitchem of Georgia, Laverne Portis of Indiana, Phyllis Laster (Charles) of Indiana, Shirley Coe of Indiana, Brenda Barton of Indiana; Sister-in-law: Denise Barton; Grandchildren: Damon Leon Robinson, Jemal Lemar Moore, Janora Huff, Dwight Cobb, Jr. and a host of Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Friends, and his Second Family Marty and Karen Lagan



Preceded in death by: Parents: Leonard T. Barton and Dorothy Chatman Barton; Brother: Michael L. Barton; Sister: Barbara Jean McIntosh; Brothers-in-law: Freddick McCall, Ben K. Coe, Simon Portis, Michael S. Martin



Arrangements by the Humphreys County Funeral Home.









