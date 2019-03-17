|
|
LeRoy Herman Janz Jr.
Anderson - LeRoy Herman Janz, Jr., 75, of Anderson, passed away March 13, 2019. He was born to the late Edna and LeRoy Janz, Sr. on August 14, 1943 in Washington, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Muncie Central High School. He lived most of his life in Muncie. He worked at Irene Byron Hospital in Fort Wayne as a CNA. He then worked for the Department of Financial Institution for 30 years as a State Examiner. His hobbies included hunting and fishing.
LeRoy is survived by his sister, Linda Billiard; nieces: Renita (Gavin) Walker, Carmel (Kawanta) Lewis, and Emily Pearson; nephew, Joel (Araya) Billiard; great-nieces and great-nephews: Mukisa, Kaiser, Meredith, and Makayla (spouse, Marcus); several cousins; and beloved four-legged companion, Wilbur.
Funeral Services will be held privately for LeRoy's family at a later date in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie, with Kevin Spurgeon, officiating. Garden View Funeral Home, Muncie, has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences: www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 17, 2019