Leslie Galliher Gawne
Pasadena, MD - Leslie Galliher Gawne, of Muncie and Pasadena MD, passed away suddenly in her 65th year on Monday, March 16, 2020.
A 6th generation Muncieite, Leslie was a graduate of Muncie Northside High School and Ball State University. She took great pride in her hometown and the accomplishments of her ancestors, including her great-great grandfather, James Boyce who built the Boyce Block in downtown Muncie. A lifelong learner, Leslie had retired from Domino's Pizza in 2015. She and Bill have since traveled widely in the United States, Canada, Ireland, Great Britain, Iceland and Mexico. They were returning to Muncie from a trip to Tucson, Arizona, when she was suddenly stricken and passed away in Hope, Arkansas.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Gawne, of Pasadena MD; sister Carrie Galliher of Muncie; sons Glen Warstler of Muncie and Mark Warstler (Stephanie) of Lenoir NC; grandsons Steven Warstler of Lexington NC; Lucas, Patrick, and Christopher Warstler and granddaughter Khalan Warstler of Lenoir NC; her uncle David Galliher (Nancy Hunger Galliher) of Muncie; aunt Eugenia Galliher Brown (Thomas Brown) of Georgia; aunt Mary Stroud (Donald Stroud) of Salt Lake City, Utah. Also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Galliher; her mother, Judith Clark Galliher; and her brother Mark Galliher.
Services will be private. Cremation will take place and burial will be held in Beech Grove Cemetery.
Those wishing to make donations in Leslie's memory should consider Mercy Corps (mercycorps.org), Leslie's favorite charity; or Hillcroft Services (hillcroft.org) of Muncie, Indiana, which has supported her sister Carrie and other disabled people for many years.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020